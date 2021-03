MONETT, Mo. — Barry County is hosting a Coronavirus vaccination clinic next week.

Right now the mass vaccination clinic is at risk of being canceled because of low registration.

They are asking any Missouri residents that are 65 years and older, or 60 years with health conditions to register.

The clinic will be held Tuesday, March 9 at Monett Park Casino.

They are accepting registrations until Monday.

To register for the clinic call 877-435-8411 or go here .