Missouri residents have a few days left to register to vote in August

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri voters who want to take part in the August ballot have just a few days left to register with the state.

July 10th is the final day to register to vote for the election that’s held on August 6th. While there are very few issues on the ballot next month, registering now will also mean you’re eligible to vote on busier election days.

“Register to vote by this time. You can register to vote at the DMV when you get your driver’s license renewed, you can come down to our office here. In Carthage at the courthouse or the courts building in Joplin.” Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk

To register to vote in the Show-Me State, you must be a U.S. citizen, a Missouri resident, and be 18 years old by Election Day.