Missouri representative pre-files bill to keep ‘proper funding’ of KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri state Representative Chris Brown has pre-filed a bill that would “clarify state law” and ensure that the Kansas City Police Department “will receive the funding it needs”.

Brown pre-filed the bill on Dec. 1 for consideration by the General Assembly on Jan. 5.

According to Brown, his bill is in direct response to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Kansas City council members for their efforts to change the police department’s budget.

“It’s extremely disappointing to see these efforts to hinder the ability of law enforcement to protect and serve our communities. I have the utmost respect for the men and women who work to keep our families safe and will work diligently to protect the funding they need to do their jobs properly,” Brown said.

Lucas and several city council members have argued that they do not want to defund the police, but increase accountability with tax payer dollars.

The legislation written by Brown would require that the 20% funding calculation would come from the full amount of revenue received by Kansas City. The city is required to allocate 20% of its general fund for the police department.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer filed similar legislation to secure the funding within the city’s budget.