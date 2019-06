A report from Missouri’s attorney general shows that black drivers across the state are 91-percent more likely than white motorists to be pulled over by police.

And newly collected data shows that African-Americans are even more likely to be stopped in many communities where they live. In 2015, data showed black drivers were roughly 70-percent more likely to be stopped by police compared to white motorists statewide. That disparity climbed to 75-percent in 2016 and up to 85-percent in 2017 .