MISSOURI — The 2020-2021 deer hunting season in the show-me state is now in the books, with an overall increase in the number of animals harvested.

The Department of Conservation says the total harvest was 296,516 — that’s up four percent from last year’s total of 285,873. Deer season ended with the close of the archery season, where hunters checked 67,180 deer, compared to last year’s total of 61,407.