Debt owed to Missouri reimbursements to county jails now at $40 million

State lawmakers will meet tomorrow to talk about the millions of dollars they owe county jails across the state of Missouri. In Jasper County alone, that’s more than half a million dollars.

This is money that the sate pays individual counties for housing inmates facing state charges. When you add up all the county jails in the entire state, the total owed is more than $40 million, money they don’t have budgeted.

Right now, the state is supposed to be reimbursing jails a little more than $22 a day to house the inmates.

