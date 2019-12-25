Missouri receives 33.5 million in grant funds to improve early childhood education

MISSOURI — Yesterday Governor Mike Parson announced the state of Missouri received a 33.5 million dollar grant to improve its early childhood education system.

The Preschool Development Grand Birth To Five or P-D-G B-5 is providing funds towards child development for more than 3 years.

Missouri first received a P-D-G B-5 6.5 million dollar grant in January 2019.

This 33.5 million dollar grant builds upon the work done in 2019 and will address the areas of early learning that need improvement.

The funds will go towards coordinating a high-quality early learning system that better prepares children for success.

The Department Of Elementary and Secondary Education will lead this effort and work closely with state agencies and organizations.