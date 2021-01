MISSOURI — Meanwhile Missouri is lagging when it comes to rolling out the Coronavirus Vaccine.

Missouri is ranking dead last in the USA with only 4% of Missourians receiving the first dose of the Coronavirus Vaccine.

The New York Times and Washington Post ranked all the states based on vaccination records.

Out of more than 6,000,000 people living in Missouri — only 242,937 people have received the first dose and only 73,248 have been fully vaccinated.