Missouri ranks 13th in the nation for women killed by a male intimate partner

MISSOURI — The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence says the Show Me State is 13th in the nation for women killed by a male intimate partner.

MCADSV staff presented testimony to the Missouri Senate Interim Committee on Public Safety this morning.

They’re urging lawmakers to pass legislation in 2020 that would prevent an individual convicted of domestic violence from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

The group would also like a person who is a respondent to a full Order of Protection to be unable to purchase or possess a firearm.