Missouri ranked 2nd worst in early education

JOPLIN, Mo. — According to a new study, one of the Four States has the 2nd worst early education system in the country.

According to the personal finance website Wallethub, the state of Missouri ranks just about dead last when it comes to early education systems in the country.

It’s takes into consideration several metrics mostly including the share of 3 and 4 year olds enrolled in pre-k, pre-k special ed, and head start programs.

Jeff Goldammer says federal dollars fund the head start and if it were up to him, he’d be in favor of more of them going into that program.

Jeff Goldammer, Director, Head Start/early Head Start, said, “And I think investing in our children is always a wise idea but as we know there’s lots of competition for state and federal dollars but I personally think our kids are worth the investment.”

Sandra Cantwell feels the same way about state dollars that fund the majority of Joplin Schools Early Childhood Program.

Sandra Cantwell, Joplin Schools, Director of Student Services, said, “If I had my way it would be universal preschool and any student who wanted to come would be allowed to be part of that, but you know right now, the funding is not available for that through the state.”

“I don’t think it’s an issue of desire, I think the state probably desires to fund more early childhood education programs but you know that state has to have a balanced budget so they’re trying to prioritize those resources,” said Goldammer.

If you’d like to see the entire report and how other area states fair, follow the link below.