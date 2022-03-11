JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.–The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved four unanimous agreements filed in a Liberty Electric rate case. Under the agreements, Liberty will increase annual electric revenues by about $33.5 million.

Liberty filed the request on May 28, 2021 asking to increase annual electric revenues by $79.9 million. The fourth agreement in this rate case removes the Asbury generation plant issue and the Winter Storm Uri issue. Liberty will not seek rate recovery for Asbury and Uri, but will instead seek to securitize those costs.

Under the agreements approved, there will not be an increase in the residential monthly customer charge, which is currently $13 a month. The agreement does create time-of-use rate schedules for residential and small commercial customers. Those rates will vary, depending on if they’re during peak times or non-peak times. The new time-of-use rates should be available by October 15, 2022. Liberty will also conduct a robust education program for its customers regarding time-of-use rates.

Also under the agreements approved, Liberty’s low-income pilot program will continue with the discount increasing to two times the customer charge during the peak heating months of December through February and peak cooling months of June through August. Liberty will also establish a critical needs program and funding for the low-income weatherization program will more than double from $250,000 to $550,000 annually.

“After reviewing the Agreements, the Commission determines that their terms are reasonable resolutions of the issues addressed in each partial stipulation and agreement,” said the Commission. “Further, the Commission determines that each partial stipulation and agreement should be approved and the respective signatories of each stipulation ordered to comply with its terms.”

Liberty serves approximately 155,400 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.