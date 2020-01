vlog / vläg / -- noun 1. A personal website or social media account where a person regularly posts short videos that include observations and opinions . verb 1. add new material to or regularly update a vlog. ::::: ::::: ::::: :::::: :::::

TIMESTAMP: THUR | 1.3 | 11:30 PMINCIDENT: Passenger bus gets stuck pulling out of a parking lot. LOCATION: East 4th near RangelineSYNOPSIS: The bus came out of the parking lot, not sure what it was doing in that parking lot, and at the angle caught the pavement and then became stuck. Blocked traffic for more than an hour as a wrecker from Carthage was summoned to pull them away. Bus was driven from the scene.NOTE: Many wondered why traffic was stopped for so long on East 4th.