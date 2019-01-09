Missouri preps for a special anniversary that's only a few years away

The Show Me State will be celebrating a special occasion in a few years.

Missouri was the 24th state admitted to the Union. 2021 will mark the two hundredth anniversary of Statehood for Missouri.

The coordinator of that event spent the day in Joplin meeting community and tourism leaders. Michael Sweeney says he wants Joplin to play an active role in the celebration and benefit from the economic development it will bring with it.

"And the trying you know to talk about some of the statewide opportunities we're trying to put together so come 2020 and 2021 we can bring those opportunities here to Joplin,” says Michael Sweeney, Mo. Bicentennial Coordinator.

