Missouri pecan growers hoping for production rebound

MISSOURI — Pecan season is around the corner and local farmers are staying ready.

Joe Wilson of Missouri Northern Pecan Growers says the last three years have been somewhat slow for pecans. Normally the national production is around 300 million pounds a year and between five to six million pounds in Missouri. But last year the state saw less than a million pounds of pecans produced.

With that Wilson says he hopes to see a big jump this year — But adds you still have to worry about potential droughts and late freezes. He says they’ll have a better idea of how the turn out will be in May.