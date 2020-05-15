Missouri PDMP fate rests in hands of state senate

MISSOURI — As the Missouri legislative session comes to a close on Friday, the fate of the state’s proposed prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) remains in question.

While the bill was pre-filed in December, House Bill 1693, otherwise known as the “Narcotics Control Act,” was passed by its originating chamber with only two days left for the Senate to decide the bill’s future.

The program’s purpose is to cut down on access to opiates and meth precursor drugs. But, some supporters believe the program would also help decrease other matters related to drug abuse.

“The number of marriages that failed, the domestic violence, the child neglect, the child abuse, and then the long term illnesses,” Missouri state representative said in a February interview.

Although a mandatory drug monitoring program has not been implemented, several Missouri counties have taken matters into their own hands, including Barry, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, and Newton, and Vernon. Pharmacies within those counties use a database provided by St. Louis County to monitor the fills of controlled substances.

Bill Details

All pharmacies would be required to electronically submit the details of every dispensed Schedule II through IV drug, including the patient’s name and drug information

The information sent is confidential and the department must maintain procedures to ensure privacy and confidentiality

Patients have a right to their dispense information

What the information may not be used for: Preventing an individual from owning a firearm The sole basis for probable cause to obtain an arrest or search warrant



The Narcotics Control Act is similar bills proposed in 2018 and 2019 with the same name.