Missouri passes medicaid expansion by narrow margin

MISSOURI — By a very slim margin, Missouri voters pass amendment two.

That means medicaid will be expanding in the state of Missouri.

It covers residents from 19 to 64 years old living at or below a certain percentage of the federal poverty level.

Access Family Care says, in the long run, it should not only benefit the working poor, but everyone financially in the long run.

Steve Douglas, Marketing & Public Relations, Access Family Care, said, “We will be having more patients we can see uh with preventative care, hopefully keep them out of the emergency room more so we think on the dental side it’s going to help us there too because right now there are a lot of people that can’t afford dental care and I think that people at large would be surprised at home many people visit emergency rooms or miss days from work because of dental issues.”

Missouri now joins 35 other states that have passed similar measures.

Douglas says the timing is perfect in light of how many residents have lost jobs and access to healthcare because of the pandemic.