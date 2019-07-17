Missouri Parents Act helps parents with special needs children get ready for school

JOPLIN, Mo. – Even though classes may be out for the Summer, one organization is working to prepare parents and their students for the upcoming school year.

Tuesday, the Missouri Parents Act or MPACT hosted a seminar to educate parents with special needs children how they help them progress in the classroom. The seminar highlighted topics like parent rights, monitoring education and advocacy. The main goal of the event was to give parents the confidence to speak up for their child’s education, as they typically know their child best.

“They have their children for life. School is a long period of time, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s kind of a snapshot of that persons life. So as much a the parent can take away and they know their child best and advocate the best, that’s what we want.” Dana Richards, Missouri Parents Act

All educational seminars hosted by the organization are offered at no cost.

For more information or a schedule for their next seminar, go to http://www.missouriparentsact.org/