Missouri paraeducator charged with federal child porn count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a south-central Missouri paraeducator has been charged with one count of producing child pornography.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Missouri says 29-year-old Cody Ashton Ary, of West Plains, was charged Wednesday after prosecutors say he solicited children to send him sexually explicit photos and videos through social media apps.

Federal investigators say Ary uploaded a sexually explicit video of an 8- to 10-year-old boy to an Instagram account he owned in which he posed as a 15-year-old boy.

Ary is a paraprofessional educator with the West Plains R-7 School District who helps with special need students.