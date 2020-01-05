Missouri painter George Caleb Bingham’s work will soon be available for free

MISSOURI (KOLR) — Missouri painter George Binham has nearly 600 unknown paintings that will be available and freely soon to the world online within the next three years.

“Anyone who wants to study his work will have this resource,” Kansas City art appraiser Rachael Blackburn Cozad said.

Charbonneau says she is charmed by the joy of the flatboatmen Bingham painted.

Credit Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3FM

According to KCUR 98.3 FM, Cozad is now ushering Bingham’s Catalogue Raisonné into the digital age.

“He is the most well-known, the most respected 19th Century American artist from the state Missouri, in fact, he’s known as ‘The Missouri Artist.’ People who are working on anything relating to Bingham will be able to use it: museum curators, scholars who want to study his work, collectors, kids doing research papers. It goes on and on.”

Cozad has launched a non-profit organization to help create an online resource called The Riverbank Foundation.

On the left is a self-portrait Bingham painted in 1877, on view at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. On the right is his 1837 portrait of young Sarah Helen Rollins.

Credit Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and Rachael Cozad Fine Art

Bingham’s 19th century paintings of the river life are significant national art collections. His work spanned politics, civil war discord, and rowdy riverboatmen.

‘Jolly Flatboatmen in Port’ was painted in 1857, while Bingham was studying in Germany.

Credit St. Louis Art Museum





Each work will document a high-resolution color photograph, history of exhibitions, and a full bibliography, a physical description, the painting’s origin, and provenience.