Missouri one of six states with a presidential primary Tuesday

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Missouri voters are going to the polls, one of six states holding a presidential primary today.

How is the voting going?

In Jasper County, the County Clerk says early signs point to a low voter turnout.

He’s comparing the 2020 primary to 2012 when the total was in the single digits.

And that frustrates at least one local voter.

Jo White, Joplin Voter: “Well it makes me sad because people, I don’t believe, I don’t believe that they believe that they make a difference.”

Jo White made sure to cast her ballot.

But there haven’t exactly been crowds at Jasper County polls.

Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk: “So far it looks like a low voter turnout we’ll have to wait until this evening to get a full gist of what the turnout was.”

The Jasper County Clerk has seen less than 500 absentee ballots, leading to a comparison with 2012 and a 6% turnout.

“In 2016 it was 38%. So in the big contested elections, it seems like there’s a larger voter turnout which is pretty commonsense.”

But even if this election day is slow, workers are already preparing for three more elections, including a presidential race that’s sure to drive up numbers.

The County Clerk’s Office has issued a polling place report.

“It consists of a report of any type of new polling location we have a list of voters by district.”

More than 77,000 people are registered to vote in Jasper County.

And two polling places moved in 2019, including the former site at Risen Ranch Cowboy Church.

“Of course Mt. Zion Baptist Church was destroyed by a tornado up in the northeast part of the county for Lincoln and Sheridan precincts.”

Those voters now go to the Joplin Regional Stockyards and Jasper United Methodist Church, respectively.

If jasper county voters want to double check their site, follow the link below.

http://www.jaspercounty.org/election.html