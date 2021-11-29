Missouri officials want to continue unemployment benefits despite the rate returning to pre-pandemic levels

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri officials want to continue to have a private company handle calls about jobless benefits in the state — even though the unemployment rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is asking companies to bid on a contract to run a call center that would help officials process unemployment claims. A california company has been handling those duties since October of 2020 — and has been paid $18 million.

The unemployment rate reached as high as 12.5% in April of 2020. Currently, it’s down to 3.7% — which is equal to the rate in March of 2020, before the pandemic began.