Missouri officials help Neosho students cut ribbon on brand new fitness center

“It’s going to be a useful space for the kids, something we feel really blessed to have.” James Carter, Neosho Middle School

The National Foundation of Governor’s Fitness Councils gifted Neosho Middle School a new $100,000 fitness center called “Don’t Quit!”

Foundation chairman Jake Steinfeld came to the school on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting and shared with the students and staff why it’s important to be active. Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson were also on hand to celebrate the project.

“I think to have it here for the kids to have it is the beginning of truly a healthier lifestyle that makes them better and more productive,” Governor Parson explained.

The Neosho School District applied to receive the facility by sending a video to the National Foundation of Governor’s Fitness Councils explaining why their students deserved the center.

“There’s a school effort here in regards to fitness and keeping kids active, and our staff is dedicated to that,” said James Carter with Neosho Middle School.

Neosho Middle School is one out of the three schools in Missouri that received this gift. And, only the 144th in the country.

“Most importantly for us in our class, we want them to be active, but we want them to have some fun and hopefully make that a life time thing and not just a P.E. thing,” Carter added.

“To get the opportunity to have a world class fitness center here is just as important to have it here as it to have it anywhere else in the state,” Governor Parson explained. “I think they just showed a need for it, especially for the kids that don’t have the opportunities as some in the bigger urban areas have to go to fitness centers. But, to have this in your school for every student, that is pretty amazing.”