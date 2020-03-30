Missouri now reporting 903 positive COVID-19 cases with over 100 now in Kansas City

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Health officials are reporting Sunday afternoon 903 positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases, including 12 deaths.

St. Louis County is reporting 336 cases and the city of St. Louis is reporting 97.

Kansas City is now reporting 102 positive cases and Jackson County is reporting 48, including one death.

Forty-one cases have been reported in Greene County, including three deaths.

One of the latest deaths from COVID-19 came from Henry County, Missouri Sunday. Health officials said a man in his 70s who tested positive on March 13 passed away. He was later identified as William “Al” Grimes, who served as the Chairman for the Henry County Democratic Committee.

On Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Friday to begin mobilizing the Missouri National Guard to assist in the state’s response to COVID-19. The National Guard will help provide more immediate resources to Missouri citizens and enhance the state’s ability to overcome the outbreak.