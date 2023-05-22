Missouri Route 5, a north-south highway that cuts through the center of the state, is highlighted in red.

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — If you thought traveling across the state of Kansas was a lengthy car ride, there’s one highway in Missouri that will take you twice as long to get from one state line to another.

According to Wikipedia, Route 5 is the longest state highway in Missouri and the only Missouri state highway to cross the entire state. The 650 mile long highway actually crosses through three states. In Missouri, Route 5 begins at the Arkansas State Line, and bisects the Show-Me State before continuing north into Iowa.

According to Google Maps, you’ll spend six hours traveling by car on Missouri’s Route 5 which is just shy of 354 miles of country road. Traveling the entire route by car will take you nearly 12 hours. The speed limit on this north-south Route ranges between 25 miles-per-hour as you drive through the many small towns along the highway — and 55 miles-per-hour on the two lane stretches through rural Missouri farmland. In fact, nearly all of Route 5 is two lanes, and is largely unchanged from its original path that was constructed in 1922.

Some of the Missouri cities you can expect to come across on Route 5 includes (from north to south) Unionville, Milan, Boonville, Versailles, Camdenton (Lake of the Ozarks), Lebanon, and Gainesville.