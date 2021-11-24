WWII veteran harvests one of nearly 190k deer during Mo. firearm season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Nearly 190,000 deer were harvested during Missouri’s firearm hunting season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Of the 187,967 deer harvested between November 13 and November 23, 89,861 of them were harvested during opening weekend.

One of the successful hunters this season was 98-year-old WWII Marine Veteran Robert McGrath. He harvested one antlered buck on private land.

The full harvest consisted of 101,501 antlered bucks, 16,435 button bucks, and 70,031 does. The counties with the largest harvests were Franklin with 4,144, Texas with 4,050, and Howell with 3,244.

Last year hunters checked 177,769 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season with 96,298 being antlered bucks, 16,128 being button bucks, and 65,343 being does.

Click here for more detailed data from the MDC.

There were two firearms-related hunting incidents during this season. Both were non-fatal and self-inflicted.

Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022. The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 26-28. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.