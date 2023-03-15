BRANSON, Mo. – A woman is suing Silver Dollar City for damages, claiming she was injured on one of the theme park’s rides in 2021.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday, explains that the plaintiff was a visitor at Silver Dollar City in August of 2021 when the incident occurred.

The plaintiff claims she received permanent injuries to her neck, head, and brain on the Mystic River Falls ride.

The lawsuit does not describe how the injuries occurred but claims that the ride was unsafe and Silver Dollar City neglected to ensure the safety of the ride at the time of the incident.

The plaintiff is asking for more than $25,000 in damages and has requested a trial by jury.

Silver Dollar City did not immediately respond to a request for comment.