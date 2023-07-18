MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed after her horse-drawn buggy was struck by a vehicle in Morgan County on Monday, July 17.

Anna M. Leinbach, 53, of Barnett, was the passenger of a buggy driven by John A. Leinbach, 51, of Barnett. They were riding on Route C east of Ringwood Road north of Barnett.

At 1:20 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the area to respond to a crash. The investigation showed that a 2016 Jeep Compass driven by a 74-year-old Eldon woman struck the rear of the buggy, ejecting the Leinbachs.

Anna was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:16 a.m., July 17. John was taken to Lake Regional Hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

The driver of the Compass sustained no injuries.