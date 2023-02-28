KSN/KODE — That musky, pungent smell you’re noticing more often probably isn’t due to the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri: It’s most likely Pepe Le Pew looking for the love of his life. That’s right–it’s mating season for skunks.

According to MDC, Missouri is home to two types of skunks: the endangered spotted skunk and the most commonly known striped skunk. Both venture out from mid-February through mid-March to mate, and again in August and September as spring babies are older and capable of foraging for food.

During mating season, males may fight over females and use their musky spray in the process. Sometimes, a female who is not ready to mate or doesn’t particularly fancy the male will use her spray to refuse a courtship. All skunks will spray when they feel threatened, but usually, give a warning by stamping their feet and holding their tail high in the air as a warning before unleashing their fury up to 15 feet.

Due to a skunk’s nocturnal nature and mobile tendencies this time of year, they are prone to get run over by unsuspecting nighttime drivers. Because skunks will almost always spray at the time of death, this can leave a driver’s vehicle with a stink that lingers for days.

Skunk spray is a thiol, an organic compound made of sulfur as the main component. They can spray up to six times before it runs out. However, it takes 10-14 days for skunks to produce the oily spray, leaving them vulnerable and defenseless.

While stinky and unpleasant, skunks are beneficial to landowners, farmers, and gardeners. The mammals are omnivores and feed on a number of pests like mice, snakes, rats, voles, moles, grubs, and insects. In fact, there’s not much they won’t eat. If you’re noticing an unwanted critter around your property, make sure your trashcans are closed, and there are not any sources of food or water left outside. Chances are they will venture somewhere else to find a better source of nourishment.

Skunks have been observed to be intelligent, curious, and affectionate but one thing is for sure—they’re smart enough to know they will win virtually any confrontation they encounter because of their putrid defense mechanism.