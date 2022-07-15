MISSOURI — Missouri will see $10 billion in transportation projects statewide in the next five years.

That includes a list of projects in Southwest Missouri.

In Joplin, that includes a new train overpass at 32nd and Davis, extensive road improvements on 7th Street, and an overhaul to the intersection at Main and Fountain road.

Highway 43 is also on the list.

“We have bridges to replace on Main Street over the Kansas City Southern railroad and then also over the Turkey Creek. Those bridges, we’re going to basically replace the bridges; but the new footprint will probably be a little bit wider. They’ll include a sidewalk for pedestrians so we’ll upgrade everything to the current standards,” said Marvin Morris, MODOT Resident Engineer.

The projects are expected to start between 2022 and 2027.