KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teachers and families are gearing up to head back to school. That means it’s also time for Missouri’s tax-free weekend.

The holiday on state sales tax begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7.

That doesn’t mean shoppers won’t pay any sales tax.

Tax-Free Weekend

You do not need to be a Missouri resident to purchase items during tax-exempt items.

The state is waiving the amount of tax it collects on purchases during those three days.

There is also county sales tax and city sales tax.

Most of the counties on the Missouri side of the metro are also taking part in the tax-free weekend. Several dozen counties have decided they will not waive county sales tax this weekend. The list of counties where shoppers will still be required to pay county sales taxes can be found on the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.

The list of cities that will not participate in the tax-free weekend can also be found on the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.

What Qualifies

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less Items not included: Watches Watchbands Jewelry Handbags Handkerchiefs Umbrellas Scarves, ties, headbands, or belt buckles

– any article having a taxable value of $100 or less School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase Items not included: Watches Radios CD players Headphones Sporting equipment Portable or desktop telephones

– not to exceed $50 per purchase Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

– taxable value of $350 or less Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

– not to exceed $1,500 Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

– not to exceed $1,500 Graphing calculators – not to exceed $150

Online Sales

If the item meets the above qualifications and it’s delivered to a Missouri address, state sales tax will be waived. The transaction must be completed during the tax holiday, but it can be delivered after the sales tax holiday.

The sales tax holiday thresholds include mandatory shipping and handling charges as a part of the total purchase price of holiday related items.

Other Questions

Missouri’s Department of Revenue has answers to other commonly-asked questions already available online.

Kansas does not have a sales-tax holiday.