MISSOURI — The way the next presidential candidates are chosen in the Show Me State is changing.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says in 2022, the Missouri Legislature did away with the presidential preference primary, where voters selected presidential candidates on a ballot.

Now, the state will operate in the caucus format, where delegations from each political party will choose their candidates.

Ashcroft says while there may be some changes, that doesn’t mean you can’t be a part of picking the next presidential candidate for your party.

“Their local county central Republican committee, Democrat central committee, Libertarian central committee, and the parties will determine where it is, when it is, and what the rules are. When they tell us, we’ll broadcast that out. But people need to go to the caucuses to be involved in the presidential selection before the general election this year,” said Jay Ashcroft, MO Secretary of State.

Ashcroft says this will be the format used by all political parties to select a presidential candidate in 2024.