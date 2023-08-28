MISSOURI — A long list of new laws is taking effect in Missouri today.

August 28th marks the official date many new Missouri laws take effect.

That includes one change allowing Missouri teens who are heading to a Missouri university to take advantage of “name, image, and likeness” profits as soon as they sign a letter of intent.

“We are hoping that in Missouri, you know, a competitive advantage. And so all the other states copy us anyway, to help recruit Missouri students to Missouri schools where they can compete and receive you know, some income from their name, image, and likeness,” said MO Rep. Cody Smith, (R).

There’s also a new route to physical therapy.

Patients can now go directly to PT without a referral from a physician.

“It’s not meant to supplant the you know, certainly doctor’s role in the long-term prognosis of physical ailments, but in the short term, if you have something and you may know what it is or what the solution is, you just need some physical therapy, you can go straight to a physical therapist,” said Smith.

Older Missourians benefit from another change eliminating income taxes on payments on Social Security or a public pension.

A similar bill could reduce property tax costs if a local county agrees to the change.

“Would allow senior citizens to go back to the age they started on Social Security, and their taxes will be locked in at that price and there will be a tax credit that the homeowner could get as long as they live in that home,” said MO Rep. Bob Bromley, (R).

Other bills taking effect include paying sales tax on a vehicle purchased at the dealership, allowing the Bible to be taught as an elective social studies course, and restoring tax credits for movie productions taking place in the state.

