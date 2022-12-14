JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nineteen new troopers are set to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy – some of whom are from the area.
A graduation ceremony on December 22nd in Jefferson City will be livestreamed as the 115th Recruit Class is sworn in. Four awards for the class will also be presented in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics.
The names and hometowns as well as the first assignments of each of the 115th Recruit Class can be found below:
- Troop A
- Hunolt, Alexander C., Rutledge, MO, Zone 5, Ray/Carroll Counties
- O`Hara, Colten J., Pierce City, MO, Zone 9, Lafayette County
- Williams, Ty R., Granby, MO, Zone 15, Henry County
- Troop B
- Billings, Jorden R., Bowling Green, Zone 3, Linn/Chariton Counties
- Munch, Carter L., Hannibal, MO, Zone 3, Linn/Chariton Counties
- Troop C
- Ashley, Michael J., Jefferson City, MO, Zone 8, St. Charles County
- Carson, Lyndon T., Kirkwood, MO, Zone 2, North St. Louis County
- Kelly, Melissa L., Greenville, IL, Zone 8, St. Charles County
- O`Sullivan, Timothy J., Imperial, MO, Zone 2, North St. Louis County
- Roberts, Benjamin C., Mountain Grove, MO, Zone 1, North St. Louis County
- Troop D
- Daniels, Aaron B., Webb City, MO, Zone 12, Christian County
- Troop E
- Jones, Logan M., Miner, MO, Zone 9, Pemiscot/New Madrid Counties
- Troop F
- Koester, Jordan A., Coulterville, IL, Zone 15, Callaway County
- Troop G
- Edens, Caz A.C., Ramona, CA, Zone 5, Douglas/Ozark Counties
- Poynter, Nathaniel B., Houston, MO, Zone 2, Texas/Wright Counties
- Troop H
- Matthews, Russell A., Fredericktown, MO, Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties
- Tanner, Joshua M., St. Charles, MO, Zone 10, Daviess/DeKalb Counties
- Troop I
- Baird, Macy T., Farmer City, IL, Zone 9, Crawford County
- Sutton, Logan T., Clarksville, MO, Zone 3, Crawford County