JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Westbound lanes along I-44 at Fidelity are closed following reports of a construction crane crashing into bridge girders.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a crane being hauled underneath the I-44 bridge around 1:30 PM Tuesday had its boom extended, causing it to strike girders under the interstate. This led to a road closure for I-44 westbound lanes as MoDOT crews work to assess the damage.

At the moment, westbound I-44 traffic is being diverted to northbound I-49 (below). Eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.

NB I-49 traffic after crews close WB I-44 MoDOT camera shows WB lanes closed

MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes while the situation is remedied.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.