MISSOURI — Walmart plans to invest an estimated $240 million this year in the state of Missouri to update and remodel 41 local stores. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports, these store transformations will create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options to help people save time and money.
When complete, all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery, and Express Delivery, which are deliveries in under two hours. These new conveniences will also make the Walmart+ membership program available to more customers. Walmart+ benefits include free shipping (no minimum), free delivery from stores ($35 minimum), and a discount on fuel.
“Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today, and in the future,” said Annamarie Diamond, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Walmart U.S. “Nearly 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, so whether someone is shopping in-store, online, through mobile, or Pick Up, our brick-and-mortar stores play a role in fulfilling those orders. These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want when they want it.”
2022 Walmart Remodels in the State of Missouri
Walmart plans to transform its stores in the following communities and host re-grand opening celebrations at each location:
|1800 S Jefferson Ave
|Lebanon
|MO
|65536
|885 E US Highway 60
|Monett
|MO
|65708
|350 Park Ridge Rd
|Sullivan
|MO
|63080
|724 Stadium West Blvd
|Jefferson City
|MO
|65109
|1309 NW 12th Ave
|Ava
|MO
|65608
|707 Walton Dr
|Farmington
|MO
|63640
|1802 S Business 54
|Eldon
|MO
|65026
|101 Highway 47 E
|Troy
|MO
|63379
|1501 S Range Line Rd
|Joplin
|MO
|64804
|2623 W 7th St
|Joplin
|MO
|64801
|1701 A Roy Dr
|Washington
|MO
|63090
|1 Memorial Dr
|Potosi
|MO
|63664
|1445 E Central Ct
|Union
|MO
|63084
|650 S Truman Blvd
|Festus
|MO
|63028
|3020 S Elliott Ave
|Aurora
|MO
|65605
|500 S Bishop Ave
|Rolla
|MO
|65401
|2825 N Kansas Expy.
|Springfield
|MO
|65803
|407 N State St
|Desloge
|MO
|63601
|1212 S Madison St
|Webb City
|MO
|64870
|415 Conley Rd
|Columbia
|MO
|65201
|1971 Wentzville Pkwy
|Wentzville
|MO
|63385
|1000 Ne Sam Walton Ln
|Lees Summit
|MO
|64086
|3650 Stardust Dr
|Hannibal
|MO
|63401
|1661 Jungermann Rd
|Saint Peters
|MO
|63304
|1007 N Douglass St
|Malden
|MO
|63863
|705 E Briggs Dr
|Macon
|MO
|63552
|653 Gravois Bluffs Blvd
|Fenton
|MO
|63026
|333 E Walnut St
|Thayer
|MO
|65791
|100 Ozark Dr
|Cuba
|MO
|65453
|500 Warren County Ctr
|Warrenton
|MO
|63383
|18401 State Hwy 13
|Branson West
|MO
|65737
|1307 Highway K
|O’ Fallon
|MO
|63366
|1600 East 7th St
|Joplin
|MO
|64801
|3720 East Sunshine Street
|Springfield
|MO
|65809
|6100 Ronald Reagan Dr
|Lake Saint Louis
|MO
|63367
|1900 Maplewood Commons Dr
|Maplewood
|MO
|63143
|3150 W Republic Rd
|Springfield
|MO
|65810
|3031 Mid Rivers Mall Dr
|St. Peters
|MO
|63376
|1320 S Glenstone Ave
|Springfield
|MO
|65804
|3001 Oak Grove Road
|Poplar Bluff
|MO
|63901
|2021 Independence St
|Cape Girardeau
|MO
|63703