MONETT, Mo. — Dr. John Forsyth’s family, friends and colleagues gathered Sunday tonight to honor his life and legacy.

The mood was somber as around 50 people came out to light candles and share stories about how he touched their lives.

The vigil was organized by Forsyth’s family, who hoped to use the gathering as a way to remember the man that he was, rather than the circumstances of his death.

His sister Tiffany Forsyth spoke about the compassion the community has had for the family during this time.

“All the people that have reached out to us. It has been amazing. We have received thousands of messages from people who have been so kind,” said Forsyth.

The investigation into Dr. Forsyth’s death is still ongoing.