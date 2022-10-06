SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The US Marshals-Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a Springfield man Thursday.

Last Friday (Sept. 30), Donald Pierce Jr. was charged in Greene County with 2nd Degree Murder after a deadly DWI crash. A hunt for Pierce was initiated in the Springfield area by the task force and were able to pin his location to a relative’s home in the 800 block of S. Jefferson there.

Thursday morning, US Marshals searched the home, located Pierce within and arrested him.

“Pierce chose to drink and drive, and his actions took the life of an innocent member of our community”, said Scott Seeling, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Missouri. “Pierce will now answer for his choices, which have taken so much from this family.”

The mission of U.S. Marshals Service fugitive programs is to seek out and

arrest fugitives charged with violent crimes, drug offenses, sex offenders, and other serious felonies.