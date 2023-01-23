KSNF/KODE — A proposed bike route through Southwest Missouri is getting plenty of attention from Southwest Missouri officials.

Council members in Webb City will be the latest to consider a letter of support for “US Bike Route 51.”

It’s a path that would trace up from Jane to Joplin, along old Highway-71, then join “Route 66” to the East.

It would eventually connect New Orleans to Des Moines, Iowa.

Before it can be officially considered, it must be approved by each community along the way.

“Every piece of highway has to have a letter of support, whether that’s the DOT of the state, down to the county, or down to the incorporated city. So everybody who touches a piece of the highway we have to get letters of support that that jurisdiction supports that happening,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin Cvb Dir.

The proposed route already has numerous letters of support – ones from Joplin, Carthage, Carterville, Anderson – and both Jasper and Newton counties.