POTOSI, Mo. – Hours after a Fox Files investigation into the disappearance of a missing Washington County mother, the Mineral Area Major Case Squad announced it had been activated.

According to a release, Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen requested the activation to assist in the missing person investigation on Tuesday.

According to her family, Donna Eye, 44, disappeared late in the evening on January 8 in the Mark Twain National Forest. The Sheriff’s Office said it received word she was missing on January 11.

The Mineral Area Major Case Squad confirmed a Washington County sheriff’s deputy received a call for service and picked Eye up from the hospital on January 8.

Donna’s brother, Ronald Eye, said the deputy allegedly dropped Donna off around 11 p.m., in the middle of the Mark Twain National Forest, thinking it was his driveway. Her family said she hasn’t been seen since.

“Donna was not in any condition to make a decision for herself,” Ronald said. “They informed me, while we were standing right where we are right now, she had been picked up at the hospital by a Washington County female sheriff’s deputy.”

Donna’s family said they found a bag, a critical clue, about a mile from Ronald’s actual driveway.

“It was her clothes, just a little bit of her makeup,” Ronald said.

The Mineral Area Major Case Squad has more than a dozen investigators assigned to the case now.

If you have any information about Eye’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

Note: The video in this story is from Monday night’s report.