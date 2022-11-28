MISSOURI — Ten billion dollars, that’s how much money it would take to tackle all the road improvements on the state wish list.

Breaking down the Missouri Department of Transportation’s “unfunded needs” list.

Interstates, highways, rural routes, and even bike paths.

Thousands of miles fall under the Missouri Department of Transportation, with a big price tag.

“It’s in the billions of dollars. It really is,” said Steve Campbell, MODOT.

MODOT is working to update its five-year plan, looking at projects that are a priority but don’t yet have the money to cover the cost.

In the Southwest region, it includes Interstate 44, where they want to expand to six lanes of traffic.

Upgrades to the Carthage I-49 interchange, and along the 249 bypasses East of Joplin could also come into play.

“I think there’s some scoping for that in tier one and the actual construction in tier two,” said Campbell.

That would take more than 100 million dollars but would raise the profile of the route.

“There is a desire locally in this Joplin are yet to see that get to interstate standards to further drive economic development within this part of the state. So it’s a great project. It has a high price tag,” said Campbell.

There are other needs, like upgrading a state highway in Barton County for a bike route from the Kansas state line to Golden City.

“It’s on 126 And what they’re wanting to do if you look at 126 or envision a lot of our rural routes in this part of the state. They’re not excessively wide, they lack paved shoulders. And so we’re just trying to carve out an opportunity to go in and improve and add those types of things to existing corridors. Such that they can be multi-use,” said Campbell.

MODOT is taking public comments on what should be a top priority.

You can share your thoughts through the MODOT website, here.