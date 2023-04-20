HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. – A $50,000 Powerball ticket that was purchased last fall in Southern Missouri is set to expire next week.

The ticket was purchased at The Anchor C-Store in Mountain View, ahead of the Oct. 26, 2022, drawing.

The ticket matched four of the white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. The winning numbers for the Oct. 26 drawing were 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56, with a Powerball number of 24.

All draw game winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Any unclaimed prize money is given to the Lottery Proceeds Fund, which benefits public education in the state.

Whoever purchased this ticket has until Monday, April 24, to present this ticket to a Missouri Lottery office. All draw game tickets can be scanned on the Missouri Lottery mobile app and at Check-A-Ticket machines at retailers to see if they’re a winner.

You can view a list of unclaimed prizes from draw games worth $50,000 or more by visiting MOLottery.com.