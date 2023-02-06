Two juveniles missing from Missouri for nearly a year, were located safe in Florida. (Image courtesy: Liberty Missouri Police Department)

Missing for nearly a year, the juveniles were found safe at Florida grocery store

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

KSNF/KODE — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year, were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said.

According to a post on the High Springs, Florida Police Department’s Facebook page, 36-year-old, Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday (2/1) on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Gilley remained in jail on Sunday (2/5), the Associated Press reported.

High Springs Police officers found Gilley and the two children in a Winn Dixie super market, after running a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle’s owner was a fugitive, the Police Department said. High Springs is located about 22 miles northwest of Gainesville, Florida.

This image was published in March 2022 after two juveniles went missing from Missouri. In early February 2023, the pair were found safe in Florida. (Image courtesy: Liberty Missouri Police Department)

The juveniles were last seen in the Kansas City suburb of Clay County, Missouri on March 15th, 2022, according to the Liberty Police Department.

Both children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families, and would be reunited with family members in Missouri, authorities said.