BRANSON, Mo. – The world’s largest travel guidance platform praises Branson, Missouri, for having two “hidden gems” in the food industry.

Tripadvisor released its 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants list earlier this week.

The community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards help all travelers discover must-visit restaurants when on the road. Two eateries in Branson, Missouri, are considered to be ‘Hidden Gems.’

Pickin Porch Grill and Rocco’s NY Style Pizza were listed the seventh and eighth best hidden gems in the United States. The brand-new subcategory showcases the lesser-known hole-in-the-walls that locals heavily enjoy. The inaugural winner of the award was Green Point, a plant-based restaurant is Cusco, Peru that both vegans and meat-eaters can enjoy.

The best of the best when it comes to fine dining, everyday eats, quick bites, and date nights were judged. This year, award-winning restaurants spanned 51 countries and six continents.

To see all the winners, click here.