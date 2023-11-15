KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Wednesday, which means a new episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast, “New Heights,” has come out.

This week’s episode had lots of anticipation behind it. The Superbowl rematch coming up on Monday between the bros and then of course Travis’ star-studded weekend in Argentina with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

They talked about the changed “Karma” lyrics just for him, about Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, and more.

During Swift’s last song of the Eras Tour setlist, she changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” to highlight her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Swift sang.

Jason Kelce asked Travis during the podcast, “How does it feel to officially be ‘the guy on the Chiefs?’ ” which prompted a laugh from Travis, who said, “You mean ‘Karma?’”

“Yeah no, I had no clue that…” Travis started saying and then admitted, “Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me.”

Fan video from the concert showed Travis’ shock as he grinned and covered his face while blushing after the shoutout.

“I was like, ‘Oh, she really just said that,’” Travis said.

This was the first time Travis attended an Eras Tour concert as Taylor’s boyfriend, after several Swift appearances at Travis’ games.

“I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires. The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for and yeah,” Travis said. “Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. And it looked like she was having some fun up there.”

Jason Kelce joked about Taylor’s dad, Scott, who is or was an Eagles fan and was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard at the show.

“What are we doing, Scott? You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott. That’s ridiculous,” Jason joked.

Travis responded by telling Jason that he might have changed his mind.

“Got him over to the good side baby,” Travis said. “I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before when I met him. Maybe, who knows? He’s a huge football guy.”