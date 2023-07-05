KSNF/KODE — Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were less busy this 4th of July holiday than last year — especially in the southwest Missouri area.

From Friday to Tuesday, they reported eight traffic deaths — none from boating crashes — and four drownings. None of those were in the southwest Missouri area.

They worked six boating crashes — but only two of those resulted in injuries. They also made 10 arrests for “boating while intoxicated.”

Last year, there were 11 traffic deaths and 449 injuries from the 1,069 crashes troopers worked. In 2022, they responded to 9 boating crashes that had 5 injuries. There was also one drowning.