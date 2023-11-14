MISSOURI — In a recent study conducted by sleep experts at eachnight, researchers delved into the dream realm to reveal the top five most common dream categories among Missouri residents. The findings offer intriguing insights into the subconscious minds of Missourians.

The research, which involved the analysis of online search data, aimed to identify the prevalent dream themes in each state. Various search terms were meticulously categorized, and the rankings were based on the monthly search volume per 100,000 residents.

Dr. Chester Wu, M.D., a double board-certified expert in Psychiatry and sleep medicine, provided commentary on the potential meanings and implications of these common dream categories. However, it is essential to remember that dreams are highly individual and subjective experiences remain a mysterious aspect of human cognition.

1. Nightmares

Nightmares take the top spot as the most common dream category in Missouri. With 1,883 monthly searches, these unsettling dreams are a topic of significant interest for many. The term ‘Night terror’ is particularly popular in these searches.

Dr. Wu notes that nightmares can affect individuals of all ages and may be triggered by various factors, including stress, anxiety, trauma, and sleep disorders. They often invoke feelings of fear, anxiety, or even terror and tend to occur during the rapid eye movement (REM) phase of sleep. Still, the precise reasons behind their themes and content remain elusive.

Photo by Ozkan Guner, Unsplash

2. Teeth

Dreams about teeth take the second spot in Missouri, with an average of 1,528 monthly searches. ‘Dreams about teeth falling out’ is the most frequently searched term in this category.

Dr. Wu highlights that dreams involving tooth loss or dental issues are quite common and may be linked to feelings of anxiety, powerlessness, or helplessness. Some research even suggests a connection to dental irritation during sleep, such as teeth grinding or clenching.

Photo Courtesy by David Clode, Unsplash

3. Snakes

Dreams about snakes are the third most common dream category. With 1,041 monthly searches, primarily under the term ‘snake dream.’

According to Dr. Wu, these dreams may be tied to feelings of fear, anxiety, or uncertainty in one’s waking life.

Photo by Cassidy Dickens, Unsplash

4. Sex

Sex dreams hold the fourth position, with an average of 861 monthly searches, and ‘wet dream’ is the most commonly searched term in this category.

Dr. Wu suggests that these intimate dreams can serve as a way to explore one’s sexuality, express desires, or process sexual experiences. However, they can also be a reflection of stress, anxiety, or relationship issues. The specific scientific understanding of the reasons behind these dreams remains incomplete.

Photo by 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič, Unsplash

5. Pregnancy

Dreams about being pregnant round out the top five, with Missouri residents conducting 730 monthly searches, primarily using the search term ‘Dreaming of being pregnant.’ Dr. Wu notes that these dreams may indicate a desire for pregnancy or even an underlying fear of becoming pregnant.

The study reveals that dreams about teeth are the most common dream category nationwide, with 36,209 average monthly searches, suggesting a prevailing sense of loss in the lives of Americans.

“Dreams, whether they involve teeth, snakes, pregnancy, nightmares, or intimate moments, unveil a spectrum of human emotions and concerns, providing a fascinating glimpse into the depths of the subconscious.”