OREGON COUNTY, Mo. – A toddler was fatally struck by a driver backing up Friday afternoon in southern Missouri.

The collision happened on private property at 124 County Road in Thayer, Missouri. A two-year-old boy died in the collision.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the vehicle started backing up and struck the toddler. The victim was quickly rushed to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

MSHP has not yet disclosed any other information related to the crash or whether this might lead to criminal charges.

MSHP Troop G, which covers many counties in the Missouri Ozarks, is handling the investigation.