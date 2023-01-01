KSNF/KODE — As we start the new year, we know many people like to focus on resolutions and setting new goals.

The “Better Business Bureau” has some tips to help you as you think about changes you may want to make this year.

One of the tips listed to reach your financial goals is to start budgeting and stop spending more than what you earn.

As common as it is to buy a gym membership, you could save money by purchasing home gym equipment.

If you’re interested in meal prepping, fast-ready meals, or learning new recipes, you should research different meal delivery services.

Lastly, in case you don’t have room for home gym equipment and you want to exercise away from your home, the “Better Business Bureau” suggests that you do not buy the first gym membership you see.

