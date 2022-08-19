Graffiti on Life.Church Springfield with an offensive acronym blurred out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A third Springfield church has been hit by vandals this week, with graffiti spray-painted on the outside of the Life.Church Springfield on West Republic Road.

“Freedom isn’t free” and an acronym for a profane phrase were spray-painted on the north side of the church, facing James River Freeway.

A staffer who was power-washing the graffiti off the building this morning said this has not happened there before and a police report had been filed.

Earlier this week, vandals sprayed “foul language and Satanic symbols” on the exterior of the Acts of Praise Church in the 900 block of East Dale Street, according to pastor Frances Stafford.

“It was so offensive,” she said of the graffiti put on the building sometime between Sunday and Tuesday.

“We called the police, but they didn’t come,” Stafford said. The church does not have security cameras.

Stafford said that sometime after Tuesday, someone cleaned the graffiti off the building she described as a “little storefront church” and put up a cross at the site.

“We don’t even know who did that,” Stafford said. “It was a Good Samaritan.”

At the Keystone Apostolic Church, about a block west of that church, someone painted words relating to sexual preference on the doors early Tuesday.

OzarksFirst has reached out to Keystone for comment, but it has not responded.

Springfield police spokeswoman Cris Swaters said police reports on the incidents were not yet available.