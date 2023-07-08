LOUISIANA, Mo. – One home for sale in northern Missouri not only offers the everyday basics for living, but also comes with its own underground cave system.

Ravenscraft Realty has listed a unique home for sale in Louisiana, Missouri on Realtor.com. The cabin-styled home stands on study steel stilts along Highway 79 near the Mississippi River. The current asking price is $125,000, and the listing describes it as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Two qualities the next owner will need: A knack for small living and a spirit of adventure. The home itself is only 575-square feet and consists of just a few rooms. Everyday access to the cave, one with at least 100 years worth of local history, is a big drawing point.

John Davis, real estate agent and founder of Ravenscraft Realty, says the cave has served the Louisiana community in many ways over the years.

“The cave was first used to mine oolitic limestones,” said Davis in a phone call with FOX 2. “Oolitic limestone was used to create window putting. Once the industry stopped using window putting, the mine became defunct and sat vacant for several years.”

After that, Stark Brothers Nurseries & Orchard Company gave the cave another life.

“They would use it for cold storage for seeds, long-term storage for seeds and small plants,” said Davis. “Later on as they felt more own cold storage and refrigeration became available, they no longer needed the cave.”

The most recent vision was a mushroom farm, and it led to the previous owner building the small home right by the cave’s entrance in 1991. Those plans never fully materialized, leaving room for opportunity in the present day.

As for the cave, Davis estimates it consists of anywhere from 10,000-15,000 square feet of tunnels, ranging from 3 to 8 feet tall. Some parts of it display unique art, including a sign to “turn back” at the end of the tunnels.

The home is modeled somewhat similar to a studio apartment, offering a space that can serve as a dining and sleeping area, one kitchenette with a sink, one bathroom with a toilet, bathtub and shower and various spots for storage space. There is also a small shed underneath the home.

With its proximity to the cave, water runs through a built-in pump system rather than the city.

“Inside the cave, the owner had a fixture that constantly dripped water,” said Davis. “He had a pump system that would pump water from inside the cave, up to the cabin for the purpose of bathing and washing.”

Interested homeowners should know that it might take some work to keep the home up-to-date. The home has been vacant for around 20 years, though the family responsible for it has kept electricity on throughout the years.

“It’s definitely going to need some TLC [Tender Loving Care],” said Davis.”It definitely needs some refurbishing inside.”

The hope remains that the home and cave will be sold to someone with big ambitions. Check out several photos that Davis shared of the cave system and home with FOX 2 in the slideshow above.